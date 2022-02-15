Greensburg hires new police officer

A new officer is joining the Greensburg Police Department.

Patrolman Shawn Miller, whose first day is Tuesday, was sworn in during Monday’s council meeting.

Miller previously worked as a sheriff’s deputy for Westmoreland County, said interim police chief Shawn Denning. His salary will be $53,000 per year.

Miller’s hiring comes as several changes have taken place within the department following the resignation of Chief Chad Zucco in 2020.

Robert Stafford, who retired in January, was promoted to police chief in July 2020, after spending about four years as captain.

After Stafford’s promotion, Denning was promoted to captain. Denning joined the department in 2008 and worked his way up to lieutenant in 2018.

He is currently serving as interim police chief until the position is filled.

In addition, two police officers were promoted within the department last year as officials still worked to fill gaps left by Zucco’s resignation. In February 2021, Donald Cole was promoted to lieutenant from sergeant and patrolman Reginald Harbarger Jr. to sergeant.

By June, Charles Irvin was promoted from detective to detective sergeant. Months later, Justin Scalzo was promoted from patrolman to detective.