Legalizing Marijuana In Tennessee: MorningLine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk about recreational...www.newschannel5.com
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk about recreational...www.newschannel5.com
please make it legal here! i had to move from florida where I had it prescribed medically and I cant legally buy it here in Chattanooga :(
shouldn't ever been illegal it comes a time when the people has to stop the corruption and stop abuse of power no man on earth has the right to tell another man what they can and can't do !! it's time for 1776 to commence again government is way out of control
I moved here from Colorado where I had a medical mmj card for over 7yrs. since not legal here I am now taking many pill that are hurting my insides to help with my health conditions. TN is also losing lots of money. Legalize is soon.
Comments / 47