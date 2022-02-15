Daisy Edgar-Jones & Sebastian Stan's Fresh Movie Trailer Released

Winner of Best Actor at Cannes last year, Caleb Landry Jones leads Justin Kurzel’s latest drama Nitram, a fictionalization of the lead-up to the real-life devastating mass shooting in Port Arthur, Australia. Now set for a March 30 release from IFC Films, the first trailer as landed as the director has also unveiled his next film. He’ll be directing the sci-fi drama Morning, starring Laura Dern, Noah Jupe, and Benedict Cumberbatch, which is set in a near-future where society has a pill that does away with the need to sleep. With the added help of an artificial sun, there is no end to morning daylight, living and work. However, as a young generation grows up deprived of the world of sleep, they consider rebelling to reclaim their dreams.

