Read the obituary for Dover-Sherborn student Owen Bingham

“Owen was the brightest of lights.”

The Dover-Sherborn community is mourning the death of a high school senior after a weekend car accident.

Owen Bingham, a student at Dover-Sherborn High School, died Saturday after losing control of his car and crashing into a guardrail and tree.

“Personable and outgoing, his large and inclusive circle of friends was a testament to his interest in people, and his talent for genuine connection,” reads his obituary. “Owen was a north star for many who knew and loved him. Owen was a force for positive change in school and in his community.”

The 18-year-old was a captain of his school’s golf team and had led them to the state championship in 2021. He had recently been accepted to Lafayette University, according to his obituary.

“When young people die, they are often described as a bright light in their families. But Owen was THE brightest light. The loss is unimaginable,” reads the GoFundMe set up to support his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Project 351, a youth-service organization that Bingham had been involved in.

A wake is scheduled for Thursday at St. Theresa in Sherborn, with a funeral Friday at Most Precious Blood in Dover.

Read his full obituary, shared by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, below: