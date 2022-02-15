ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Disney World? Plans to get visitors from Orlando airport to the park are picking up speed

By Chandler Morgan, Action News Jax
 1 day ago
Walt Disney World Resort Magic Kingdom FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are "welcoming guests as usual" amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Handout/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Catching a ride to the most magical place on Earth, will soon get a lot easier.

Brightline announced Tuesday its completed its first major construction zone to connect the Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World.

Plans for the train that would take passengers to and from the airport to Disney World is picking up speed on construction.

That line will have station at Disney Springs.

The company says they made significant progress in part of one of their most complex construction zones for the line, Zone 2.

“The completion is Zone 2 is a major milestone for the Brightline construction and engineering team as we continue to work towards the completion of the corridor to Orlando from West Palm Beach,” said Donald Jello, project manager at Brightline, through the company’s press release.

If you’ll remember, Disney recently did away with its exclusive resort bus service to and from the airport.

According to the release, the Orlando extension is 70% complete and employs more than 1,300 daily construction workers and is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, there’s no official opening date set yet on the train’s line which specifically runs from the airport to Disney World.

