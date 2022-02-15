ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Warning Issued for West Hawaiʻi

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for Hawaiʻi Island’s west-facing shores until 6 p.m. Surf is building to nine to 12 feet. Expect...

High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-16 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI AND MAUI HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .A new west-northwest swell will build through tonight, peaking Tuesday through Wednesday, then slowly lower into Friday. The significant westerly component of this swell will result in high surf along west facing shores of the Big Island as well, potentially approaching warning level there Tuesday night. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf building to 15 to 20 feet along north facing shores and 10 to 15 feet along west facing shores. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu, as well as north facing shores of Molokai and Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
ENVIRONMENT
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 17:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-16 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. Highest west-facing beaches. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-06 10:37:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-07 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 14 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, the north and east facing beaches of St. Croix. For the High Rip Current Risk, all coastlines of the island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM AST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, as well as localized beach erosion and minor coastal flooding. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Winter Storm Warning Issued Along & West Of BRP – Advisory Other Areas

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC 1000 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 Augusta-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- (Including Wintergreen) 1000 AM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with up to 8 inches locally. * WHERE...Augusta County and the Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest accumulations will be on non- paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-07 14:07:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-08 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles along US Highway 191.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
High Wind Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-05 03:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-05 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Localized wind gusts of 70 mph around Clark. * WHERE...Cody Foothills. The strongest winds are expected from the junction of Highway 120 and Chief Joseph Highway, northward to the Clark area. A secondary high wind area is south of Cody near the Cody Landfill road. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some locations will have relatively weak winds followed by a sudden, very strong wind gust. Please keep both hands on your steering wheel.
PARK COUNTY, WY
High Surf Warning issued for Big Island South, Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 03:18:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Know your limits; when in doubt, do not go out. Target Area: Big Island South; Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI AND OAHU AND FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large west-northwest swell will continue to generate large breaking waves along most north and west facing shores of the island chain today. This swell will begin to gradually lower tonight, but surf will likely remain within the High Surf Advisory criteria along shorelines exposed to this swell through early Thursday morning. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf will be 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-07 09:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All the exposed beaches across north coast of Puerto Rico, and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 22:14:00 SST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact north facing shores. * TIMING...through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 555 VAVEAO ASO FARAILE FEPUARI 18 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i matu o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Toona`i. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma malolosi aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
High Wind Warning issued for Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-10 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-10 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Judith Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Judith Basin County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times.
JUDITH BASIN COUNTY, MT
High Surf Advisory issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 2 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
ENVIRONMENT
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 01:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-16 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. Highest west-facing beaches. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
High Wind Warning issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Tolland; Windham HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Tolland CT and Windham CT Counties. In Massachusetts, Southern Worcester MA County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
High Surf Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-04 10:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
West Coast and Hawaii Weekend Surf Outlook

Love is in the air. And also in the North Pacific basin. Although the West Coast has not seen consistent, significant swell this winter, favorable wind and fun to occasionally solid-sized swell continues to highlight the past few weekends. Meanwhile, Hawaii continues to its dream run with pumping swell after swell. More of the same through this weekend? Here’s the regional breakdown:
HAWAII STATE
High Wind Warning issued for Central Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 05:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-20 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Aleutians HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Aleutians. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southeast winds associated with a strengthening low pressure system in the North Pacific will turn southwest as the center of the low shifts north of the central Aleutians Sunday morning. There is still some uncertainty as to the exact track of this storm. However, winds are expected to peak early Sunday morning and remain elevated through Sunday afternoon before slowly diminishing Sunday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 2 to 6 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry County. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal Brunswick and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Blizzard Warning issued for Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-10 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong north winds combined with falling snow will lead to whiteout conditions during the overnight period and into Friday morning. These conditions could last into early Friday afternoon if snow showers persist.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN

