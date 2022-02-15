High Surf Warning Issued for West Hawaiʻi

Effective: 2022-02-06 10:37:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-07 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 14 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, the north and east facing beaches of St. Croix. For the High Rip Current Risk, all coastlines of the island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM AST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, as well as localized beach erosion and minor coastal flooding. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO