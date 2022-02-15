ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville State University Campus Theatre to Present Children’s Production

By Local Events
 4 days ago
The Department of Theatre and Film will present its first play of the spring semester – a children’s production – for one night only this Friday, Feb. 18. Bring the kids to see “The Big Bad Bullysaurus” at 6:30 p.m. at Ernest Stone Performing Arts Center. Admission is $10 for adults and free for guests 12 and younger.

Written by Tommy Jamerson, “The Big Bad Bullysaurus” tells the story of a paleontologist who – when learning his niece, Natalie, is being harassed by a local bully – tells her the story of Ryan Rex Jr., a little dinosaur with a big bully problem of his own. With the help of Terry Pterodactyl and Bronnie Brontosaurus, Ryan and Natalie both learn a lesson about friendship and the importance of forgiveness.

For tickets see here.

