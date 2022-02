Global industrial giant Prologis has announced treasurer Tim Arndt will take over as the firm's chief financial officer starting April 1. An 18-year veteran of the firm, Arndt will replace Tom Olinger, who plans to retire after nearly a decade in the role, overseeing expansion during radical growth within the warehouse industry. During Olinger’s tenure, Prologis grew its portfolio from less than 150M SF to 1B SF and became one of the top 100 companies in the S&P 500.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO