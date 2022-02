Center field certainly doesn’t feel like a position of priority for the Cubs this offseason – in terms of the discussion it generates – but we’ve probably been a little too glib about their current options. Guys like Ian Happ or Rafael Ortega or Michael Hermosillo or platoon options — or the expected mid-season promotion of Brennen Davis — may feel like reasonable alternatives heading into Opening Day, but Happ is better suited for a corner, Ortega is probably better suited for a complementary role, Hermosillo is unproven at the big league level, and Davis is no lock to arrive before midseason (and no guarantee to contribute thereafter).

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO