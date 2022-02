TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Bandits are ready to ride in style. The team announced on Twitter Thursday its latest threads for the return of the USFL spring league. It's been four decades since the Bandits stormed the field as part of the league's only three seasons. At that time, players sported a classic football look with red jerseys and white helmets. And, while the colors may not have changed, the new look is a lot slicker.

