Maine’s Frank Del Duca Shines with a Top 15 Performance on the Olympic Ice

The University of Maine announced on Thursday that they and men's basketball coach Richard Barron have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. "After many conversations with Coach Barron regarding the direction of our men's basketball program, we have agreed that a new voice is needed to lead the team," Director of Athletics Ken Ralph says. "Although a change in leadership is always a difficult situation, we agree that this decision is in the best interest of our student-athletes. Richard has approached every day with passion and energy during his time in Orono. We thank Coach Barron for all of his hard work over his 11 years at the University of Maine and wish him and his family all of the best in the next phase of their lives."

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO