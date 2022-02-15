ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man accused of taking $25K dinosaur claw from gem show

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOcVz_0eF3qZJ100

A man has been charged after police said he stole a dinosaur claw from a gem and mineral show last month.

Christopher Thomas is accused of taking the fossilized claw from a vendor at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show on Jan. 30, The Associated Press reported.

Tucson police said that Thomas then tried to sell the claw to someone on Feb. 8.

That person recognized the relic and alerted the police.

Tucsonpolice told CNN that vendors are a “tight-knit community.”

“This highlights the importance of vendors/neighbors communicating & working together,” Tucsonpolice told CNN via email.

The claw, which was worth $25,000, was returned to its owner in Colorado, KVOA reported.

Police charged Thomas with trafficking stolen property, a felony, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sheriff: Black Wisconsin man injured in arrest wasn't armed

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Black man whose family says authorities shot him five times during a violent arrest in Wisconsin's capital city this month apparently wasn't armed, a sheriff said Friday. Authorities have refused to say whether officers shot Quadren Wilson, of Beaver Dam, while they...
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Beef bandit’ accused of stealing $15K worth of meat from steakhouse after job interview

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a man being called the “beef bandit” after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of meat from an upscale steakhouse in Georgia, according to authorities and WSB-TV. Police said Warren Kearney twice broke into a walk-in cooler outside a restaurant, identified by WSB as Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street, and stole $15,000 worth of meat. On Monday, Kearney took several boxes of expensive meats including Kobe beef, Wagyu beef and ahi tuna, WSB reported. Three days later, he returned and took even more boxes, according to the news station.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family says fatal Houston police shooting was preventable

HOUSTON — (AP) — The family of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by Houston police as they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant says the officers never identified themselves before they opened fire. An attorney for Charion Lockett’s family said Friday that newly...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona bill to prohibit government agencies from contracting with firms that refuse to do business with firearms companies received strong support this week from majority Republicans on a state House committee but generated tough criticism from the banking industry. The proposal from GOP...
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead

LOS ANGLEES — Police said they found missing actress Lindsey Pearlman dead Friday morning, one day after officials reached out to the public for help finding the 43-year-old. Authorities said Pearlman was last seen around noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue. On Friday...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Thomas
KIRO 7 Seattle

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS — (AP) — A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell, where he was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman sought in Kennewick drive-by shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives are looking for a woman wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Kennewick on Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Around 1:16 p.m. on Feb. 17, a drive-by shooting happened in the northbound lanes of State Route 397 near 10th Avenue in Kennewick.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Claw#Tucson Police#Cnn#The Associated Press#Kvoa#Ap#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ottawa crackdown: police arrest 100 after 3-week protest

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Police arrested scores of demonstrators and towed away vehicles Friday in Canada's besieged capital, and a stream of trucks started leaving under the pressure, raising authorities' hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions. By evening, at least...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
84K+
Followers
93K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy