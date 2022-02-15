ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine Update Sends Dow Futures up Triple Digits

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 4 days ago

Stock futures are staging a sharp rebound this morning, following news that Russia might be pulling back some of its troops from the Ukrainian border, signaling some of the tensions between the two countries may be cooling. In response futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are headed towards a...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

