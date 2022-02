(NAPSI)—By the age of three, 80% of dogs and 70% of cats show signs of dental disease. If your pet has smelly breath, it could be a warning sign. Pet parents might not know that bad breath is caused by harmful bacteria and can be an indicator of oral disease. Harmful bacteria in the mouth can also work its way under the gum line, cause gum disease and get into the bloodstream. It gets worse. Bacteria in the blood can harm joints, damage organs and lead to chronic disease.

