WPVI to produce and broadcast 'THON: 50 Years for the Kids'
6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia will produce and broadcast "THON - 50 Years For The Kids," set to air Saturday, Feb. 19, 7:00 p.m. EST, in honor of Penn State's THON, the world's largest student-run philanthropy. For five decades, THON has held a dance marathon that is now 46 hours of dancing to raise money for children battling cancer. The highly popular and successful initiative that began in 1973 has raised more than $190 million. All money raised benefits Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital, the exclusive underwriter for the broadcast, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. "THON - 50 Years For The Kids" will be hosted by 6abc's Walter Perez, Alicia Vitarelli and Ducis Rodgers. The 30-minute special will air on 6abc and its 24/7 streaming channel. Viewers will tune in during the dance marathon's 25th hour of dancing. Celebrating the history and purpose of the event, the special will air live video from State College where THON takes place. "I am so thrilled to be working with Penn State Health and 6abc on this program highlighting the 50 years of THON," said Kate Colgan, executive director of THON. "This organization and the work that it does is one of the most incredible things that I have ever experienced, and I am ecstatic to be able to share its story with so many." The program will also be syndicated to other Pennsylvania television markets that include Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Scranton, and lastly New York, expanding linear viewership to roughly 11% of American homes who will now have access to watch the historical program. Additionally, the program will be offered across 6abc's 24/7 streaming channels, allowing viewers, regardless of the market they live in, to stream the program on their mobile or connected TV apps through Roku, Android TV, Fire TV and Apple TV. The stations simulcasting the program include the following:
- WABC New York (an ABC-owned television station)
- WTAE Pittsburgh
- WHTM Harrisburg -Lancaster -Lebanon -York
- WNEP Wilkes Barre - Scranton
- WATM Johnstown-Altoona
Comments / 0