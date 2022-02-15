Henrico Police investigate shooting at Legacy at Maryland apartments

Henrico Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred at the Legacy at Maryland apartment complex in the Near West End Feb. 14.

The shooting happened in an apartment in the 8600 block of Queensmere Place at about 11:50 p.m.

Officers responding to a call found a male in the hallway suffering from a minor gunshot wound. He identified himself and provided vague information about the incident and the suspect who shot him, describing his attacker as a male who was wearing a ski mask. He said the man may have fled through the apartments.

Officers canvassed the immediate area and learned that several people had heard a gun shot and heard a vehicle speeding away through the complex.

The injured man was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of his injury. Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information that may be helpful should call (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.