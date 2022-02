Technology. Blessing or and curse. Love it or and hate it. Most humans in the year 2022 would sum up their relationship with the whirring symphony of 5G and touchscreens surrounding them at every second of every day as such. Sometimes it’s great. Sometimes it's the exact opposite. Thankfully we got a first-hand look at the fun side of our march toward robot apocalypse at the Genesis Open this week, where the PGA Tour debuted an entirely new way for audiences to watch a golf shot. Take it away, Rory.

GOLF ・ 1 HOUR AGO