VHT provides an opportunity to invest in a basket of US healthcare stocks. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) provides an opportunity to invest in a basket of US health care stocks. Investing in the health care segment is lucrative as it has the potential of high earnings growth, at times delivering exponential growth. This was Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) case when the company more than doubled its YoY net income in FY21 and its stock price rallied by more than 40% over the last 12 months. Moreover, investing in the health care sector can shield investors from market downturns and it is considered one of the safest sectors to bet on.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO