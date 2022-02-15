ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Second man arrested in connection to Oklahoma man’s murder

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a second man has been arrested after a missing Oklahoma man’s body was found in a local river.

Officials began searching for Charles Warrior after family members said he had been drinking with a friend but didn’t return home.

Photos of Charles Warrior courtesy of Leah Warrior

When the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searched the location where Warrior was last seen alive, their investigation took a turn.

“Based on the appearance of the residence at that time, it appeared that something had gone wrong and that it may have been a homicide investigation,” said Brook Arbeitman, with the OSBI.

Warrior’s body was later discovered in the Chikaskia River, just east of Tonkawa.

“They threw him in the river like he was nothing. Charles didn’t deserve that,” said Leah Warrior, Charles’ wife.

Police arrested 42-year-old Dustin Begs His Own on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Dustin Begs His Own mugshot courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff Records

Now, court documents say a second person has been arrested in the case.

Officials arrested 37-year-old Shane William Gonzalez in connection to the crime.

According to the Ponca Post, Gonzalez was arrested on a complaint of accessory to murder after the fact and conspiracy to commit murder

Warrior’s wife told KFOR that although progress is being made on the case, it still doesn’t bring Charles back.

“I don’t feel like it’s giving anybody any peace of mind,” said Leah Warrior. “We’ve got kids that we’re raising that had their dad stolen from them and it’s just a whole lot right now.”

