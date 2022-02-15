ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Doggone it: Mystery animal that escaped wildlife rescue identified

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405tw1_0eF3p4JC00

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A mysterious wild animal rescued in Pennsylvania has been identified as a coyote.

We first told you about the unidentified animal in January, when a western Pennsylvania woman saw paw prints outside her home and brought it to an animal rescue because she was concerned it was cold.

One week later, the animal escaped from the facility where it was held. The rescue group said their employees found a destroyed, empty cage and trashed hospital area, as well as evidence the animal forced open a window to make its escape, as we previously reported.

While the animal was in the custody of wildlife workers, they ran genetic tests to determine what the animal was. The tests have come back conclusively identifying it as a coyote, WPXI reported.

There have been no sightings of the coyote since it escaped, and wildlife experts recommend anyone who sees it to leave it alone, WPXI reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Beef bandit’ accused of stealing $15K worth of meat from steakhouse after job interview

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a man being called the “beef bandit” after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of meat from an upscale steakhouse in Georgia, according to authorities and WSB-TV. Police said Warren Kearney twice broke into a walk-in cooler outside a restaurant, identified by WSB as Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street, and stole $15,000 worth of meat. On Monday, Kearney took several boxes of expensive meats including Kobe beef, Wagyu beef and ahi tuna, WSB reported. Three days later, he returned and took even more boxes, according to the news station.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Recall alert: Corfu Foods recalls Swai fish products

WASHINGTON — An Illinois business has recalled 6,570 pounds of swai fish products because they were not submitted for reinspection while being imported from Vietnam, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. In a news release from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the frozen swai (Siluriformes) fish...
FOOD SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
55K+
Followers
94K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy