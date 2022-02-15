Thieves Swipe Luxury Vehicles From North Carolina Dealer

About $250,000 worth of vehicles were taken…

Ramirez Automotive LLC in Greensboro, North Carolina fell victim to a smash and grab theft of several luxury SUVs and one Corvette back on January 24. As we’ve seen so often, the dealership was hit in the middle of the night when thieves know they’re likely to not be interrupted.

This was anything but a high-tech, professional group of thieves. Surveillance video shows one man show up and smash the front window of the dealership’s office. That man then stole the entire inventory of car keys. We don’t know if those keys were secured in a safe or if they were out where anyone could get to them.

About 20 minutes later the man returned with two others and they began taking the vehicles they wanted. They ended up stealing a 2015 Chevy Corvette, a white Range Rover, GMC Yukon Denali, Jaguar XJ, Ram 3500 Dually, and Chevrolet Silverado.

Tipsters on social media alerted the dealership to five of the six stolen vehicles. They were all a few blocks away in an apartment parking lot. Oftentimes, thieves will steal cars and then park them somewhere public for a few days to see if they’re being tracked, which likely is why the vehicles were left there. If the owner doesn’t show up and take the cars back, that’s when they’re either taken to a chop shop of transported elsewhere to be sold or used to commit other crimes.

The only car not recovered is the 2015 Chevy Corvette, which is red. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward to help find the sports car.

Understandably, the owner of the dealership, Jose Ramirez, is upset. “I’m out here trying to help out the community and be able to provide affordable vehicles for the community, not bothering anyone, not hurting anybody,” he said.

Source: CBS17