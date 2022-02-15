ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Thieves Swipe Luxury Vehicles From North Carolina Dealer

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZECgY_0eF3ovAn00

About $250,000 worth of vehicles were taken…

Ramirez Automotive LLC in Greensboro, North Carolina fell victim to a smash and grab theft of several luxury SUVs and one Corvette back on January 24. As we’ve seen so often, the dealership was hit in the middle of the night when thieves know they’re likely to not be interrupted.

This was anything but a high-tech, professional group of thieves. Surveillance video shows one man show up and smash the front window of the dealership’s office. That man then stole the entire inventory of car keys. We don’t know if those keys were secured in a safe or if they were out where anyone could get to them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNQs4_0eF3ovAn00

About 20 minutes later the man returned with two others and they began taking the vehicles they wanted. They ended up stealing a 2015 Chevy Corvette, a white Range Rover, GMC Yukon Denali, Jaguar XJ, Ram 3500 Dually, and Chevrolet Silverado.

Tipsters on social media alerted the dealership to five of the six stolen vehicles. They were all a few blocks away in an apartment parking lot. Oftentimes, thieves will steal cars and then park them somewhere public for a few days to see if they’re being tracked, which likely is why the vehicles were left there. If the owner doesn’t show up and take the cars back, that’s when they’re either taken to a chop shop of transported elsewhere to be sold or used to commit other crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsQsb_0eF3ovAn00

The only car not recovered is the 2015 Chevy Corvette, which is red. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward to help find the sports car.

Understandably, the owner of the dealership, Jose Ramirez, is upset. “I’m out here trying to help out the community and be able to provide affordable vehicles for the community, not bothering anyone, not hurting anybody,” he said.

Source: CBS17

Comments / 6

Southern Hellstorm
3d ago

No new news for lawless Guilford county.. With democrats running everything expect nothing but the worse. Complete lawlessness and political corruption..

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motorious

1987 Dodge Shelby Charger Is A Unique 80s Sports Car

This car soon became a cultural icon after a little help from Carroll Shelby. The Dodge Charger has been a cultural icon within the car community since its conception in 1966 because of the big V8 engines, sleek style, and dominating road presence. Power and performance are essential for the muscle car we all know and love, and it was made possible by your choice of Hemi 426, 440, or 383 alike; we don't talk about the six cylinders. Of course, the late 1970s spelled the end of the first muscle car era, but as we all know, the charger came back into action just a few decades later. While we all know about the most recent models, you may not know that there was a select few chargers from the 1980s whose power and performance far exceeded nearly every other muscle car of the time!
SHELBY, NC
Motorious

Hertz Customers Claim They Were Arrested For Car Theft

Thanks to car rental service Hertz losing a motion in court, it’s been revealed the company files about 3,365 police reports to claim customers have stolen cars. This fact, which the company tried to argue in court is a trade secret, came out as part of a lawsuit filed by over 100 customers who were stopped by police, arrested, and/or charged with car theft. This doesn’t sound like a great way to do business, especially at a time when there are more competing services disrupting the traditional car rental business model.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

eBay Find: 1970s Chevy Impalas And Caprice

If you’re looking for a big project car, we have three interesting possibilities for you. While trolling eBay we came across this listing for a 1971 Chevy Impala, 1973 Chevy Impala, and 1974 Chevy Caprice convertible. Each one has its challenges, but as they say you can choose to see difficulties or opportunities.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

10 Classic And Collector Cars Stolen From Kansas City Storage Facility

The owners are hoping for the public’s help. Kansas City police are reporting that car thieves broke into a storage facility between Wednesday and Friday of last week, and stole 10 cars. The cars were not part of one single collection, so many owners have been devastated by this heist. Three have been recovered, but the majority, some project cars, are still out there somewhere.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Cars
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
Motorious

Wrecked Dodge Durango Hellcat Resides At Copart

With a limited production run, Dodge’s go-fast three-row crossover, the Durango Hellcat, is a tempting proposition for many. That’s why when one is wrecked and totaled out, people will clamor to bid on the leftovers. Which brings us to this particular Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat which recently appeared on Copart, causing quite the stir.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Charger Driver Wrecks City Block In New York

A 34-year-old man driving a Dodge Charger in Colonie, New York took out multiple utility poles and street signs when he wrecked out at a high rate of speed just after midnight on February 16. Police believe he was speeding and from the aftermath of the crash, we’d have to agree. It would take a lot of momentum to transform a Charger into that big of a wrecking ball, turning a city block into what looks like a war zone. In the aftermath of the crash utility service to over a hundred homes and businesses in the area was knocked out.
COLONIE, NY
Motorious

1966 Oldsmobile Toronado Was The First American FWD Car Since The ‘30s

This insane car was the first of its kind as it combines high horsepower with fwd and classic style. Oldsmobile is an incredibly famous automobile manufacturer in the United States because of its reputation for building outstanding luxury muscle cars in the 1960s and 1970s. These vehicles mainly consisted of the 442, Starfire, and Delmont 88, but one vehicle doesn't get nearly enough attention in modern automotive culture. This incredible muscle car machine was a sleek racing-inspired luxury vehicle with a ton of power provided by a big V8 engine. Without a doubt, these things changed the automotive world when they rolled off the production line. So what is this incredible machine that we're ranting and raving about?
CARS
Motorious

1974 Corvette Thief And Arsonist Sentenced

We can genuinely say like most enthusiasts, we absolutely despise car thieves. They take what is dear to us and put people through financial hell all for a quick score. What we really like to see is these people not only get caught but also prosecuted, something which seems to happen too infrequently these days. One example we’re interested in right now is a guy who stole a 1974 Chevy Corvette and lit it on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Vehicles#Ramirez Automotive Llc#Chevy#Range Rover#Gmc Yukon Denali#Dually#Chevrolet
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Motorious

Ford GT Production Nears The End

If you’re a Ford fan, the GT supercar has been a big bragging point. Even some non-Ford fans have admired these technological wonders, which have showcased some of the best the Blue Oval has to offer. However, we knew from the beginning production would be limited. The end is drawing nigh as the 2022 model year is the last.
CARS
Motorious

1934 Ford Roadster Hides Mopar Powerhouse

This incredible car was the first step to the incredible Ford performance lineage and now sports a very different powertrain. The 1930s were an incredible time for the original American automotive manufacturer we all know, Ford. Prohibition had birthed the need for a reliable and robust V8 car for moonshines who needed to transport beverages while evading the police. These wild hotrodders began buying these cars left and right until 1933 when prohibition was abolished, and the American people were free to drink once again. Those old beer-loving speed-junkies needed a way to spend all of their cash as many of them went legit with the alcohol business and began racing their cars at local dirt roads and tracks. This birthed the NASCAR racing series, which has a very obvious stake in our modern automotive culture. Today, we will look at the car that made all of this possible. This is a 1934 Roadster, and while it may not have a Ford v8 under the hood, it certainly shows off its high-speed history incredibly well.
CARS
Motorious

Tesla Driver Plows Into Police While Watching A Movie

Once again we have a prime example of a Tesla hitting emergency vehicles while their strobe lights are turned on. This time it's in North Carolina. Even better, the driver reportedly was watching a movie on his smartphone while the car’s Autopilot was switched on, instead of paying attention to the road ahead like a good citizen. Recently released dashcam footage shows when the Tesla hits a police cruiser, which narrowly misses a sheriff’s deputy and state highway patrol officer.
NETFLIX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1967 Chevy Yenko Camaro Is One Of Just 54 Ever Made

This car was built by one of the nation’s most respected performance builders with only 54 of the cars ever made. The original Chevrolet Camaro was the perfect competitor to the world's first pony car, the Ford Mustang. With many substantial powertrain options, including some of the nation's most iconic V8 power plants, the Camaro was precisely what it was built to be. When asked what a Camaro was, an executive at GM simply stated that it was "a small vicious animal that eats Mustangs," and they weren't lying. This particular Camaro is the perfect embodiment of that original Chevy spirit as it utilizes one of the best performing V8 engines available in the GM lineup. However, the craziest thing about this Camaro is that it is a Yenko car, making it one of the fastest pony cars of its time.
CARS
Motorious

The History Of America’s Most Rebellious Muscle Car: The GTO

This car was the epitome of power and performance in the 1960s but what happened to the beloved GTO we all know and love?. 1964 was a pivotal year in the American automotive industry as the ideal American spirit had shifted from the more conservative/stoic persona of the 1940s to the rebellious nature of the 1960s. This meant that the nation's youth were imitating their favorite rock stars, freedom fighters, and public figures in spitting in the face of subtlety. Everything from the clothes people wore to their cars were rocking brightly colored paint, powerful presentation, and a rock n' roll style! The first car to try out this rebellious attitude was the iconic Pontiac GTO which broke all of the rules at GM just to make the point that people want performance. These things were tiny for their time, and one man named John Delorean saw the potential for something huge under the hood.
CARS
Motorious

Bill Robinson Influential Auto Designer And Proud Hellcat Hell Raiser Dies At 96

The influential designer and educator lives on in the cars being made today. What do I want to be doing when I’m 96 and looking back at my career in the automotive industry? I want to be driving a Hellcat when I reminisce, and that’s exactly what Bill Robinson was reported as doing in his final days. Called “the most influential American car designer of the post-war era,” Bill Robinson, passed away Tuesday in a hospital in Pontiac, Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
Motorious

1972 Porsche 911 Rocks An Upgraded Engine And Restored Body

This Incredible car is the perfect example of a tasteful restoration of a timeless classic Porsche. Today, classic Porsches are possibly some of the most highly sought-after cars on the European used and collector car market. This is primarily because of the style, taste for all things flamboyant, and performance of these great cars that came from before all of the modern restrictions that plague newer cars. These things were works of art in their own right, and they present a massive load of history to anyone lucky enough to get their hands on one. So now you know why you might want to be a Porsche, but why would you want to buy this particular Porsche. As you'll soon find out, there is a hell of a lot of motivation for purchasing this vehicle.
CARS
Motorious

World’s Lowest Mileage F-250 Gets Full Detail After Four Decades Of Sitting

With only a few hours total on the road over the past 42 years, this truck is ready to show off its nearly new condition to a modern audience!. 1970s pickup trucks from every manufacturer, including Chevy, Ford, and Dodge, have long been regarded as the go-to choice for anyone in the market for a utilitarian workhorse that could get any job done with ease. From hauling big loads across the country to performing essential farm work that requires brute force, these vehicles were the perfect tool for the job. However, today we will talk about a truck used for what many would consider being the exact opposite of what it was made to do, nothing. That's right, this truck has been sitting in a garage for over 42 years since its initial purchase in 1978, and now it is ready to emerge from storage once again to get a proper wash.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1948 Chrysler Windsor Damaged In Police Chase

A family in Casa Grande, Arizona is reeling after the 1948 Chrysler Windsor they’ve owned for over 40 years was damaged during a police chase. The classic car was crashed into by a suspected drug dealer as he was fleeing from police and lost control of his car. Now the family is blaming police in part for the damage.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Motorious

This Restored 1969 Chevy Corvette Can Be Yours For A Small Donation

The third generation of the Chevy Corvette is known as an attractive and aggressive body style that would go on to be the inspiration of the 7th generation Corvette many generations later. The timeless looks that command attention were sometimes paired with some even more attractive powertrain options, like this example in the form of a 1969 Chevy Corvette Sting Raywith a 427 Chevy Big Block V8 engine. This glorious numbers matching Corvette makes 390 horsepower and is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission. Better than all of that, you can actually own this car for a small donation, thanks to Pals Heroes.
ADVOCACY
Motorious

1969 Ford Mustang Fastback Sports Big Power And Style

This incredible vehicle is the first word in American performance and it could soon be yours if you're up to the task!. The first-generation Ford Mustang is likely the most iconic American vehicle to ever bear the glorious "pony car" title for its lightweight chassis, petite body, and high horsepower V8. Regardless of what you think of the 'Stang's competitors, such as the Barracuda, Firebird, or Camaro, you cannot deny that this car was the first of its kind. It has been said that virtually every single car made beyond the first-generation Mustang responded to Ford's flagship performance model. This is simply because everything from the design to the powerhouse was revolutionary within the car community. If the Muscle car was a small car with a big V8 engine, then the pony car is an even smaller car with an even bigger V8!
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy