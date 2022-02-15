ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars: Hunters announces new characters, gameplay mode and more

By Editorial
 3 days ago

2022 is shaping up to be quite the year for Star Wars video games. With LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga just months away, it’s beyond exciting to have yet another game, Star Wars: Hunters, also on the horizon. Zynga and Lucasfilm Games just announced a new game...

ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett Finale Has Fans Mourning A Star Wars Fan-Favorite Character

Star Wars fans are lamenting the loss of another established character. The Book of Boba Fett's big finale is finally here, and it's going to have some viewers debating some of the choices. One big choice that will be talked about for weeks is Cad Bane dying at the hand of the man he trained. Fett hasn't been front and center during this show for the past couple of weeks. But, the bounty hunter comes roaring back into the frame this week. The big standoff between the Pikes and all of these assembled mercenaries is every bit as action packed as some would have wanted. But, after the big reveal of Cad Bane last week, a lot of fans were hoping he'd be able to stick around in live-action a little bit longer. Check out some of the reaction down below:
MOVIES
Collider

New ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Character Poster Spotlights the Return of an Infamous Bounty Hunter

Editor's note: The news below contains spoilers for Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett.Last week The Book of Boba Fett packed a lot of big surprises and exciting moments for Star Wars fans into one episode. But, one of the biggest surprises was the live-action debut of a fan-favorite bounty hunter, Cad Bane. Now, thanks to the official Star Wars Twitter account, fans are getting a character poster for the feared bounty hunter.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Funko Games' New Reveals Include Disney's Goofy Movie, Thunder Mountain, Marvel, Stars Wars, and More

Funko Games has already revealed a few of their upcoming 2022 projects, but that's only a slice of what's on the way from the studio. So far Funko Games has revealed new additions to their FunkoVerse line as well as their new Warriors and ET games, but today they've revealed a host of new titles that should skyrocket up the most wanted lists, especially for fans of Disney, the Disney Parks, Marvel, and Star Wars, and you can check out all of the titles on the next slide! New titles like Happiest Day and Big Thunder Mountain are perfect for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary, but Disney fans will also be able to enjoy the bound-to-be fan-favorite A Goofy Movie game as well as the fast-paced race to the finish Return of the Headless Horseman.
VIDEO GAMES
#Star Wars Characters#Star Wars Video Games#Mobile Game#Video Game#Lucasfilm Games#The Nintendo Switch#Sprocket#Huttball#Rebellion#Empire#The App Store#Google Play
Collider

This Is the Way: How Din Djarin Became a Fan Favorite Star Wars Character

The Star Wars universe has found a new home on Disney+; shows like The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series add new dimensions to classic Star Wars characters, while The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions have pushed the banner of animation. But it all started with The Mandalorian and its protagonist Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has fast become a fan-favorite Star Wars character.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Highs and Lows of Translating Cartoon Star Wars Characters into Live-Action

In 1978, the widely maligned Star Wars Holiday Special hit the airwaves, in the process producing a creative nadir for the then-nascent Star Wars franchise. However, one lasting positive effect from this project was a hand-drawn animated segment that introduced the world to Boba Fett. Two years later, this cunning bounty hunter would debut in his much more famous live-action form in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Initially an anomaly for how characters in this saga would be introduced, Fett has turned out to be a precursor to animated individuals getting translated into live-action forms, with some faring better in this process than others.
COMICS
WDW News Today

‘Databand’ Term Replaced with ‘MagicBand’ on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Get A Sneak Peek Inside Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in New Video, & More: Daily Recap (2/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 18, 2022.
TRAVEL
Collider

'Star Wars': The 7 Deadliest Bounty Hunters in the Galaxy, Ranked

The Book of Boba Fett has come and gone, and in its wake come fierce debates about the former bounty hunter's competence. Some felt that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni did a poor job showcasing Boba Fett's true capabilities, while others maintained that giving Fett dimension took priority over upping his “cool” factor.
MOVIES
