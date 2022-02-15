ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristi Yamaguchi says it's 'heartbreaking' that Olympic figure skaters could miss out on medal ceremony because of Valieva

By Rebecca Cohen,Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldV3S_0eF3oZwv00
Kristi Yamaguchi and Kamila Valieva

AP

  • Kristi Yamaguchi said it's "heartbreaking" that skaters could lose their medal ceremony because of Kamila Valieva.
  • The Russian 15-year-old was cleared to continue skating at the Olympics after failing a drug test.
  • Yamaguchi, a skating legend, said she was "very shocked" by the decision to allow Valieva to compete.

Figure skating legend Kristi Yamaguchi said it's "heartbreaking" that other figure skaters could miss out on their medal ceremony because of the doping scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva.

"Even if one of [The US figure skaters] did make the podium there won't be a medal ceremony," Yamaguchi said on the Today show on Tuesday . "So it's just heartbreaking to see so many Olympic moments for other athletes being taken away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hjhd9_0eF3oZwv00
Yamaguchi, an Olympic gold medalist herself, competes at the 2002 games in Salt Lake City.

AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac

Valieva finished first in the singles figure skating short program on Tuesday and leads the pack heading into Thursday's free skate. But she may not get her gold medal, even if she finishes in first.

In December, the Russian 15-year-old tested positive for banned heart drug Trimetazidine, which the World Anti-Doping Agency categorizes as a "hormone and metabolic modulator," per the Associated Press . When taken without proper cause, the drug can help bolster endurance and improve circulation.

Both effects could give a high-level figure skater a significant competitive advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VzZN_0eF3oZwv00
Valieva.

Getty/Annice Lyn

News of the failed test surfaced in the middle of the Olympic Games, and Valieva was initially slapped with a provisional suspension from Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA). However, following a swift appeal, the ban was overturned on February 9.

The IOC then challenged that decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport . On Monday, the court issued a shocking ruling that lifted Valieva's provisional suspension and paved the way for the teen to participate in Tuesday's women's single skating short program.

Many close to the sport slammed the decision to keep Valieva in the field despite questions of her legitimacy. Yamaguchi — an Olympic gold medalist herself — is joining the chorus, saying she was "very shocked" by the choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UL2tq_0eF3oZwv00
Valieva tested positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December.

Getty/Catherine Ivill

"It's just not within the Olympic ideals," she said. "... As an athlete, you take the Olympic oath, and it's all about coming together to compete without doping."

Yamaguchi also told Today she was "so concerned" for the other skaters.

"It's their time to be selfish because there is such an incredible cloud and negative energy out there," Yamaguchi said. "You want them to be able to, all of the athletes, focus in on what they can do, but I am sure it's a little disheartening because there is so much uncertainty in the air."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJoMU_0eF3oZwv00
Valieva.

REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Now, Valieva moves on to Thursday's medal event as the favorite to win it all. But the IOC will not allow her — or any other competitor — to collect their medals if Valieva finishes in the top three.

Check out Yamaguchi's full interview from Today below:

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 17

Guest
3d ago

Our Olympians aren't the only ones who will be absent from enjoying any ceremonies. In support, I doubt many Americans have even been watching. It should have been held and hosted elsewhere. They delayed the summer Olympics by a year. By all accounts they've skipped the winter Olympics altogether. I have no clue what THIS spectacle is. It sure isn't any Olympics! For the "snowflakes" who think communism is so great, I hope you're enjoying a small taste of exactly what it's about. They couldn't have picked a better theme!

Reply(3)
9
Diane Bilton
3d ago

why should the other skatters be denied of medal ceremony because of dishonest Russian athletes/coaches

Reply
9
Patti Engelhardt Rezac
3d ago

If it were any other country's skater she would have been banned. Plan and simple.

Reply
7
Related
Rolling Stone

Adam Rippon Calls Russian Olympic Committee ‘Dirty F–king Cheaters’ in Kamila Valieva’s Doping Scandal

Adam Rippon had no interest in sticking around the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Tuesday, Feb. 15, when Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took the ice for the women’s single short program. “I wasn’t there for the skate — I left,” he tells Rolling Stone from Beijing. “I didn’t want to watch.” At just 15 years old, Valieva had arrived at the 2022 Winter Olympics a heavy favorite, and off the bat, she helped the Russian Olympic Committee take home gold in the team event. But after the medal ceremony was delayed by a “legal issue,” it soon came out that...
SPORTS
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

Kamila Valieva tumbles out of the medals in Olympic figure skating

BEIJING — Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed pandas are already in the hands of the top three finishers in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. The medals are coming Friday. Heavily favored Russian teen Kamila Valieva fell twice and had two other big mistakes in her...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Figure Skating#Figure Skaters#Doping#Russian#Ap Photo#Trimetazidine#The Associated Press#Annice Lyn News#Rusada#Ioc
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KGW

Johnny Weir reacts to 'bizarre' free skate at the Olympics

BEIJING, China — Two-time Olympian and NBC figure skating commentator Johnny Weir on Thursday thanked his and Tara Lipinski's viewers and described the women's free skate competition as "bizarre and heartbreaking." Weir and Lipinski have spoken out several times about the Winter Olympics controversy surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva,...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Cold’ Kamila Valieva treatment pushes IOC towards fresh investigation

Olympic boss Thomas Bach said he was disturbed and chilled watching the treatment of Kamila Valieva and has called for an investigation into her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze.For a man prone to talking in carefully scripted diplomatic soundbites, Bach took off the gloves and came out swinging hard, in a press conference that seasoned Olympic observers hailed as unprecedented.Russian skater Valieva - just 15 - has been the face of these Games for all the wrong reasons.Arriving as hot favourite for women’s figure skating, she finished fourth last night - following a stuttering routine - just days after the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
The Independent

‘There was blood all over the snow ... it was terrifying’: How Winter Olympians fight the fear

The motto “never give up” would seem a little trite coming from most athletes, but freestyle skier Leonie Gerken Schofield has built her career living by those words. The 24-year-old’s body is covered in scars from surgeons’ scalpels: she has broken her back and suffered a herniated disc, undergone two knee operations and dislocated her shoulder three times which would eventually require surgery. The nadir came just before Christmas, only two months before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, when she crashed while training for a competition in the Alps. The physical injuries were relatively minor in Gerken Schofield’s world,...
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
Popculture

US Figure Skaters Will Receive Olympic Torches Instead of Medals Amid Russian Doping Case

The U.S. figure skaters who finished second in the team event last week will receive Olympic torches instead of medals while the doping scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva is straightened out, according to the Associated Press (per Yahoo Sports). Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, made the offering in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing. The torches will be holdovers, and Bach said there will be no medal ceremonies for events in which Valieva made the podium.
SPORTS
