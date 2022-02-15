Kristi Yamaguchi says it's 'heartbreaking' that Olympic figure skaters could miss out on medal ceremony because of Valieva

Kristi Yamaguchi and Kamila Valieva AP

Kristi Yamaguchi said it's "heartbreaking" that skaters could lose their medal ceremony because of Kamila Valieva.

The Russian 15-year-old was cleared to continue skating at the Olympics after failing a drug test.

Yamaguchi, a skating legend, said she was "very shocked" by the decision to allow Valieva to compete.

"Even if one of [The US figure skaters] did make the podium there won't be a medal ceremony," Yamaguchi said on the Today show on Tuesday . "So it's just heartbreaking to see so many Olympic moments for other athletes being taken away."

Yamaguchi, an Olympic gold medalist herself, competes at the 2002 games in Salt Lake City. AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac

Valieva finished first in the singles figure skating short program on Tuesday and leads the pack heading into Thursday's free skate. But she may not get her gold medal, even if she finishes in first.

In December, the Russian 15-year-old tested positive for banned heart drug Trimetazidine, which the World Anti-Doping Agency categorizes as a "hormone and metabolic modulator," per the Associated Press . When taken without proper cause, the drug can help bolster endurance and improve circulation.

Both effects could give a high-level figure skater a significant competitive advantage.

Valieva. Getty/Annice Lyn

News of the failed test surfaced in the middle of the Olympic Games, and Valieva was initially slapped with a provisional suspension from Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA). However, following a swift appeal, the ban was overturned on February 9.

The IOC then challenged that decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport . On Monday, the court issued a shocking ruling that lifted Valieva's provisional suspension and paved the way for the teen to participate in Tuesday's women's single skating short program.

Many close to the sport slammed the decision to keep Valieva in the field despite questions of her legitimacy. Yamaguchi — an Olympic gold medalist herself — is joining the chorus, saying she was "very shocked" by the choice.

Valieva tested positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December. Getty/Catherine Ivill

"It's just not within the Olympic ideals," she said. "... As an athlete, you take the Olympic oath, and it's all about coming together to compete without doping."

Yamaguchi also told Today she was "so concerned" for the other skaters.

"It's their time to be selfish because there is such an incredible cloud and negative energy out there," Yamaguchi said. "You want them to be able to, all of the athletes, focus in on what they can do, but I am sure it's a little disheartening because there is so much uncertainty in the air."

Valieva. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Now, Valieva moves on to Thursday's medal event as the favorite to win it all. But the IOC will not allow her — or any other competitor — to collect their medals if Valieva finishes in the top three.

