Harborcreek Township, PA

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Harborcreek Township

By Nick Sorensen, Fontaine Glenn
 2 days ago

Update: This fire has been ruled a fatality by the Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.

Breaking news: A house fire breaks out in Harborcreek Township on Parkside Drive.

Around 10:30 a.m. calls came in for a house fire with possible entrapment in Harborcreek.

Multiple crews including Erie City Fire Department were called to the scene on Parkside Drive to assist tackling the fire.

This is a fully involved house fire.

We are hearing reports that one fireman has been injured from this fire.

Fruit stand burned to the ground in Harborcreek Township

Reports from the scene state that one person was seen being taken out of the house on a stretcher and taken by ambulance.

The details of the status of the residents at this house are currently unknown at the time of writing.

Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene investigating.

It has been reported that three firefighters were injured from this fire. One firefighter was reportedly taken to the hospital after slipping on ice and hitting his head.

It is believed that the fire began in the basement of the house according to the Fairfield fire chief. The chief claims that resident was found unresponsive in cardiac arrest in the basement.

Car crashes into house along Route 20 in North East

Crews performed life saving work on the victim and her status is currently unknown. The victim has been taken to the hospital.

The fire chief also stated that one civilian was also injured during this scene.

This is a developing story. We have a team on scene and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

