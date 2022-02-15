ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington city administrator credentialed by the International City, County Management Association

Hastings Star Gazette
 3 days ago

David McKnight, city administrator of Farmington recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. McKnight is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program. ICMA's mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management,...

www.hastingsstargazette.com

