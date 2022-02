Before the start of the 2022 racing season, Brent Mosing and Tim Probert were looking at other series outside of IMSA and considering whether they may fare better elsewhere. The pair, who are both Bronze-rated drivers, knew they could not continue to compete with the rising level of competition in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. As they weighed their options for next season, IMSA announced the Bronze Cup for MPC and made their decision simple.

