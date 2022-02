New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has not played in a game this season, sitting out while recovering from surgery on his right foot from the offseason. Reports have been all over the place for Williamson this season. The Pelicans initially thought that he would be back before the season started, but he has had numerous setbacks with his recovery process. The latest report brings some clarity to Williamson’s situation, but for all the wrong reasons.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO