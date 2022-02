There's certainly no recruitment hotter in Texas than El Paso, Texas 2023 shooting guard KJ Lewis. The coveted Top-25 overall prospect and four-star recruit isn’t wasting any time exploring some of the programs that have been heavily pursuing him for several months now. Lewis spent a couple of days on Texas Tech’s campus last week and shared with us his recap of that trip and his most recent official visit.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO