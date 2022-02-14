ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Love letters uncovered – Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

WNEP-TV 16
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"He was madly in love with her,...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Letter: What happened to loving your neighbor as yourself?

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I’m a Christian who recently learned of Liberty Counsel’s lawsuit on behalf of the “religious freedom rights” of nine “religious” medical workers who didn’t want their resistance to mandated medical-worker vaccines made public. What’s missing in their stance is an embrace of scripture’s command to love one’s neighbor as one’s self.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
WNEP-TV 16

Reasons to smile: A Valentine’s Day love story 72 years strong and more

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's a love story that began long before Amy and Cristian Rivera could drive a car. "Well, you know, some people say high school sweetheart. We met in middle school. We've known each other since sixth grade. We were eleven and twelve years old when we first met," said Amy. "We actually met on the school bus. I kind of walked around his house a few times with my friend, getting him to come outside. And then from there, we ended up just being best friends, riding bikes together, hanging out with the same people."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Letters
10NEWS

Americans Love to Take Road Trips

Americans love to take a road trip! Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Booking Group.
LIFESTYLE
Lancaster Online

On oily roads and roadkill [letter]

The Jan. 31 LNP article “Road salt taking toll on nature” shows that the impact of salt applied to roads in winter is obviously a problem. Another issue may be the oiling of dirt roads during the summer. Years ago in northern Pennsylvania, I would visit a colony of whippoorwills during the evenings. In my headlights, I would see glowing beads of red eyes from the road ahead, where the birds would be sitting. They were likely gathering insects for their young.
CARS
WNEP-TV 16

Frosty flight over the Pennsylvania Road

BEAR CREEK, Pa. — Mild temperatures helped melt much of the ice from last week's winter storm. So now that the slick conditions and annoyances of all that ice are behind us, Jon Meyer shows us what he found On The Pennsylvania Road that made this storm very unusual for our area.
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WNEP-TV 16

Bud Vase Beauties

KINGSTON, Pa. — You don't have to be a pro to make a fresh flower arrangement for your Valentine! All you need is a small but vase and a few stems of fresh flowers to create a romantic arrangement. Mattern's Floral shows us how easy it is to create a sweet little bud vase bouquet for your sweet heart.
KINGSTON, PA
Norwalk Reflector

Does a 2-year-old ever run out of gas?

My wife Jody and I had the opportunity to take care of our almost 2-year-old grandson, Charlie, over the past four days. While Mom and Dad took Finley to Disney World, Charlie got to stay home with Grammie and Papa. Boy, did he get the raw end of the deal.
KIDS
WNEP-TV 16

Creating A Romantic Breakfast Tray

KINGSTON, Pa. — Start your Valentine's Day with style, class and a bit of romance! Creating a breakfast tray is a sweet way to say," I love you." We visit Mattern's Floral where they show us secrets on how to put together a proper breakfast tray complete with sparkling wine and filled with special details that will make your valentine feel like they are at a 5 star resort.
KINGSTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Long Lasting Alternatives To Valentine Roses

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A bouquet of roses of course, is always welcome for a thoughtful, romantic gift. Unfortunately, they don't last very long. Why not try something a bit different that will last and last. Indoor and outdoor plants have surged in popularity. They make great gifts for those on your Valentine's Day list. Paul has a host of plants with heart shaped leaves that would make great gifts as alternatives to roses or floral bouquets.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WNEP-TV 16

16 To The Rescue: Buddy Chow

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Buddy Chow's name pretty much sums up everything you need to know about him. He is a chow mix and is everyone's buddy. Buddy Chow is about 6 years old and was rescued from being a stray almost a year ago. Now, he is looking for a family who will put him first.
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: icicles, masks, and genealogy

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, one caller wants some answers from Kurt, another has issues, with icicles. But first, calls about the two little boys who died after falling through an ice-covered pond near Orwigsburg. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
ORWIGSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy