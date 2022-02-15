Olympic gold medalist Shani Davis paved way for speedskaters

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have won four in a row since trading away CJ McCollum and two other starters prior to the NBA trade deadline. The expectation was that the Blazers were positioning themselves to lose as many games as possible to increase their chance of a top draft pick this summer. But the strong play of Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and newcomers Josh Hart and Justise Winslow is turning that plan on its head. The Blazers are suddenly winning again while playing an up-tempo, exciting brand of basketball.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO