ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic gold medalist Shani Davis paved way for speedskaters

KGW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeedskater Shani Davis was the first Black athlete...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Olympic gold medalist Erin Jackson on historic win

For some Olympic skaters, being on the ice is all they have ever known—spending most of their lives training to perform and represent their country. But that was not the case for 29-year-old Erin Jackson. Growing up in Ocala, Florida, ice skating is not common, and Jackson had not...
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shani Davis
Chicago Tribune

Feb. 18, 2006: Shani Davis becomes first Black athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal during the Winter Games

When Chicago-born Shani Davis competed in his fourth and final Olympics in Pyeonchang, South Korea, in 2018, the Tribune wrote: “Davis isn’t here to make you or U.S. Speedskating or the U.S. Olympic Committee comfortable. ... He’s a complex man reminding us that athletes don’t have to come in perfectly wrapped packages to root for them.” Davis became the first Black athlete to win an ...
CHICAGO, IL
KGW

Wednesday’s top moments: Slopestyle gold, men’s hockey stunned

BEIJING, China — Wednesday at the Winter Olympics featured a mix of celebration and disappointment for Team USA. An American reached the top of the medal stand in slopestyle; the U.S. is out of the men’s hockey tournament, despite a perfect record in the preliminary rounds. Check out...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medalist#Kgw
KGW

Weekend Olympics livestreams: Figure skating, bobsled and Closing Ceremony

BEIJING, China — And that’s a wrap! The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics comes to a close this weekend with the final medal events. The U.S. has a shot at a couple more medals in the two-woman bobsled with drivers Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor. Both won medals in the monobob. The men will wrap it up with four-man bobsled.
SPORTS
UPI News

Belgium, South Korea speed skaters top podium in men's mass start

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Belgium's Bart Swings claimed a gold medal in the men's speed skating mass start final at the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday in Beijing. Chung Jae Won and Lee Seung Hoon won silver and bronze medals, respectively, for South Korea. Swings captured Belgium's first Winter Games...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
KGW

The Trail Blazers are winning again. Is the tank dead? | 3-on-3 Blazers podcast

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have won four in a row since trading away CJ McCollum and two other starters prior to the NBA trade deadline. The expectation was that the Blazers were positioning themselves to lose as many games as possible to increase their chance of a top draft pick this summer. But the strong play of Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and newcomers Josh Hart and Justise Winslow is turning that plan on its head. The Blazers are suddenly winning again while playing an up-tempo, exciting brand of basketball.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy