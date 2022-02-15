Bakewell tart fizz

A craving for custard cream fritters and baked cream puffs is what prompts me to drive to The Bakery Cafe at The Source in Buena Park. The fritters look like bear claws, except more elegant and beautifully golden brown, their insides inflated with vanilla custard. The cream puffs are like fluffy biscuits or scones stuffed with sturdy, sweetened whipped cream. But when I belatedly arrive mid-afternoon, both of those items are already sold out. I find the pastry racks ravaged, almost empty. This time of day, the small dining room at this Korean bakery cafe is filled predominantly with women, mostly grandmother and great-grandmother types sipping green-tea lattes and Freixenet, but also a few students hunched over their laptops.

BUENA PARK, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO