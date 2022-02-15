ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Wire From Suffolk County Home Depot

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of wire from a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

The man allegedly stole the wire from a Home Depot, located 5025 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, on Thursday, Feb. 10, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said when the man was approached by an employee in the parking lot, he drove away, leaving the wire behind.

Police said the man was driving a blue Subaru Forester with gold New York State license plates.

He was described as being 6-foot-2 and about 190 pounds.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

