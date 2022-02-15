ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BIS chief says new policies needed to enhance resilience of private firms

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Many of the macroeconomic policies that governments have pursued during the COVID-19 pandemic have hit their limits and a new approach to enhance the resilience of private firms is needed, the head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Tuesday.

Agustin Carstens, BIS general manager, told a World Bank online event that easy monetary and fiscal policies are being curtailed, and central banks had the tools to achieve a "soft landing" to bring inflation under control.

"I think that now we need to move more into more focused and targeted type of policies that can enhance the resiliency of firms -- not of all of them because we know that they have been sectoral shifts, shifts in demand and so on and some firms regretfully will not be viable," Carstens said. "We need to be able to support employment, so that so that employment supports a consumption."

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Norway central bank chief calls for restraint on budget, wages

OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank governor warned the government on Thursday to rein in spending from the country’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, or otherwise risk seeing its capital dwindle in coming years. In his final policy speech before retiring later...
BUSINESS
Reuters

G20 must push relief to avoid debt crises - experts, campaigners

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wealthy nations must improve their floundering flagship debt relief initiative or face a spate of debt crises in the developing world, experts and campaigners say as a meeting of finance chiefs of G20 major economies opened on Thursday. As the pandemic battered global economies, the...
WORLD
Reuters

IMF backs ECB's easy policy as it sees inflation easing

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has been right to maintain its easy money policy as inflation is set to fall after "transient boosts" from supply snags that may extend into next year, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. Backing from her former employer was likely...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kfgo.com

China-U.S. monetary policy divergence aids yuan stability – ex-regulator

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Increasingly divergent monetary policies between China and the United States would help rein in an excessive rise in the yuan by reducing foreign money inflows, a former Chinese forex regulator said on Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to accelerate monetary tightening to tame...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Banks Urge Regulators to Be Flexible on Climate-Risk Rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. banks this week welcomed a regulatory proposal to incorporate climate change risks into their daily operations, yet said they opposed prescriptive risk management and lending criteria, exposure disclosures and capital penalties. Banks pushed back on the suggestion by President Joe Biden's administration that they should be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bis#New Policies#Inflation#Resiliency
985theriver.com

ECB could raise rates in 2022, new Bundesbank chief says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank could raise interest rates this year as high inflation is proving more persistent than once thought, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told German newspaper Die Zeit on Wednesday. The ECB last week walked back on a pledge not to raise rates in 2022 but has...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How to accelerate and strengthen the global economy

Inflation, economic slowdown present threats to the global economy. But there exists an opportunity now to lay the foundations of a resilient and sustainable world economy. World Economic Forum President Børge Brende says global cooperation is key to realizing this vision. At a moment when the global economy faces...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World Bank
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB President Christine Lagarde Says Final Decision on Digital Euro in 2024

In a speech delivered to the European Parliament, Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), stated that a decision on a digital Euro will be made by 2024. The ECB decided to launch the investigation phase of the digital euro project in July 2021 as interest increased in digital assets and the potential for technology to drive innovation in the payments and transfers sector.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Japan Finance Minister Warns of Damage From Inflation, Vows Steps as Needed

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan must respond to any damage inflicted on the economy by recent rising prices, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday, a sign that the hit to households from the cost of living is emerging as a fresh headache for policymakers. Suzuki said the recent rise in prices...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB has central banking’s hardest juggling act

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global central bankers face the challenge of curbing high inflation without stifling growth. That’s hard enough. But European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has an extra ball to juggle. She must also ensure the differences in bond yields between euro zone countries don’t widen to levels that undermine monetary policy, or even pose an existential threat to the single currency. Her various goals may become incompatible.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

315K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy