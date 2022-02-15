Iraq veteran mother pulls gun on man trying to get into her car

A New Orleans man who wanted to ride shotgun on Friday evening ended up getting more than he signed up for.

Charise Taylor, a mother and veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan , was driving to pick up her husband when she got stuck in traffic. When a man attempted to open the passenger door of her car, she pulled out a gun and warned him it was "locked and loaded," WDSU reported.



“The crime is out of control and it's terrifying," Taylor told the outlet. "At this point, having to use the same tactics in an American city that you use in Iraq and Afghanistan simply to navigate through the city it's scary and I'm not the only mom feeling this way."

Taylor said the man eventually ran off, and while she did not fire her weapon , she told the outlet she was ready to. The event occurred while her 2-year-old son was inside the vehicle, she said.

The New Orleans Police Department issued a statement that it was investigating the incident, classifying it as "a disturbance."

The New Orleans Police Department did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.