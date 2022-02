KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video accompanying this story aired on 3News back in November of 2021. Amanda Noverr, one of the two people accused in the killings of a New Hampshire couple on Padre Island back in 2019, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to Kleberg County District Attorney John Hubert.

