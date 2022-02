In the newest Nintendo Direct, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC revealed. The Booster Course Pass DLC will release in waves, with a total of 48 new maps. Each wave has eight new maps, with six separate waves. Most of these maps are remasters of preexisting Mario Kart games from the other series. Sadly, this means that there will likely be no “new” entry in the Mario Kart series for the Nintendo Switch. But considering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is pretty much the perfect Mario Kart game, having more content is pretty exciting news.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO