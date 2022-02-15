Sharegain raises $64 million to democratise securities lending

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that it raised $140 million in Series D funding, led by CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, with participation from all existing investors. The latest investment brings the valuation of Salt Security to $1.4 billion, bolstering its leadership position in the API security market with the most funding, highest valuation, most customers, and deepest penetration among Fortune and Global 500 enterprises. Salt Security will use the additional capital to expand R&D investment, fuel sales and marketing, and more rapidly grow its international operations to address the growing number of cyber threats targeting APIs.
