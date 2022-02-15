ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Falafel

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVJvF_0eF3jEpx00

February 15 – Meet Falafel!

This sweet girl is only about 2 years old.

She’s newer, but she does seem to like the other cats in her room.

She’s another one that loves attention and to be pet.

Falafel would do well in pretty much any home.

If you’re interested in her, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Police have McKinley shooting suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police have a suspect in custody in connection with last week’s shooting at McKinley High School. Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old male. His name was not released. He has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falafel#The Speak Animal Hospital#Endicott Agway#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Rex and Shadow

Rex is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Rex is a very friendly dog. He is always outgoing and eager to meet someone new. He knows some basic commands and walks well on a leash. Rex would love to have his own yard to play in and have a family to love him. He would be okay with another dog but would not do well with cats. He is current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
PETS
The Ledger

SPCA PETS FOR ADOPTION

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org/adopt. To meet or adopt a pet, schedule an appointment online at: www.spcaflorida.org/appointment or contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center at 863-577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
CW33

Adopt a pet for $10 at Arlington Animal Services adoption event

ARLINGTON, Tx. (KDAF) — Adopt a pet for as low as $10 during the Arlington Animal Services Winter Pawlympics adoption special. The $10 adoption fee will only be for animals that fall into the shelter’s VIP category, meeting the following criteria: time in shelter, available space in shelter, senior pet more than 8-years-old, heartworm positive dogs, FIV positive cats, behavior/special needs of animals or at the discretion of the kennel supervisor or shelter manager.
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Ginger

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 4-year-old neutered male rabbit named Ginger. This cuddly boy is looking for his fur-ever home. He resembles a sour patch kid, sweet and sassy. Ginger sure does have a lot of character but is a super sweet kid once he warms up to you. The best part might be that his adoption fee is waived for this week only. If you’d like to learn more about this spunky bunny check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Houston is bursting with personality!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you want a cat to brighten up your home, Houston is a great choice!. Houston is a beautiful light orange tabby cat. Not only does his color shine, but he is very sweet and doesn't mind being held. For more information, or to fill out an...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsChannel 36

Meet Patches, WENY's Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Patches, WENY-TV's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Patches is a 4-year-old female boxer-mix who can be a little shy and timid during your first encounter. However, once you gain her trust, she is filled with lots of love and energy. She's looking for a patient owner with a relaxed lifestyle who will be able to bring out her extroverted side.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Feb. 6

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Cats. Allie, 2 years, domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell, spayed female. Curtis, 5 months, domestic...
Columbus Telegram

WATCH NOW: Pet -- Ice

Ice is one chill lady still waiting on her forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. She is a 2- to 3-year-old husky who was picked up as a stray in Platte County. Not too much is known about her history. When she first arrived at the shelter, she was all over the place but she has since calmed down. She hasn't been barking or jumping. She does make some messes so she will need a bit of training. She is a good sized dog and will not be getting any bigger than what she is now. She loves being outside. She seems to be good around other dogs. Paws and Claws staff are not sure how she is around children or kids, but not too much seems to bother this little gal. A meet and greet is always recommended with dogs, including all children, adults and pets that are in the home or will be around the dog often.
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Juneau

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Juneau, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! Juneau, a Husky, is one and a half years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. This sweet girl was found as a stray. BCAS said she is relaxed for a Husky and would be […]
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Tiger, the Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association cat named Tiger. Chinese New Year was Tuesday, and 2022 is the Year of the Tiger. The tiger symbolizes courage and fierceness. So, please meet NHA’s very own fierce Tiger! He’s such a handsome 4-year-old tabby to represent NHA and to be featured in Main Street Nashville during the first week of the Year of the Tiger. Don’t you agree?
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Melon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) — It’s time to meet our pet of the week for all you dog lovers, this lovable pup could be the one for you. Meet Melon! Melon is a year and a half old male shepherd with a beautiful brindle coat and white markings.
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Octavia is Miss Independent

Here is Miss Independent, Octavia, herself. While she gets along well with other cats, she would be pleased as punch to be your only feline friend. If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy