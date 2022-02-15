WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Falafel

February 15 – Meet Falafel!

This sweet girl is only about 2 years old.

She’s newer, but she does seem to like the other cats in her room.

She’s another one that loves attention and to be pet.

Falafel would do well in pretty much any home.

If you’re interested in her, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.