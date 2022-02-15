ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

K-State offering new aeronautics degree

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 1 day ago

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — People interested in moving beyond others in the aerospace industry have a new option in Kansas. Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is offering a new master’s degree specifically for engineering and technology students.

The K-State Master of Science in aeronautics has two options. The first option is an aerospace certification for people interested in aerospace manufacturing or maintenance for product certification and airworthiness, or continued airworthiness certification in aviation maintenance. Students will learn the specifics about the certification process, which is critical to system safety.

The second degree option focuses on leadership and policy. K-State says this is for aerospace leaders who want to work in business management or policymaking for any sector of aviation operations, from air carriers to airports, legislative bodies, large corporations, as well as many other public and private functions.

“This new degree was created after meticulous research was completed to identify the needs and gaps in the aerospace industry and offers coursework that will equip students with the tools to define, research and solve emerging challenges and those yet to be identified,” Kurt Barnhart, K-State Salina professor of aviation, said.

The Master of Science in aeronautics offers students either a thesis option for those interested in continuing to a doctoral program, or a non-thesis option for those who are completing their studies at the master’s degree level. The degree will be offered in an online format that provides a flexible learning style for working adults and allows industry professionals to share their insights through teaching.

“This program is a direct result of working with industry partners to understand the knowledge and skills needed to advance the aerospace industry,” said Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean. “This degree provides graduates with fresh insights gained through creative problem-solving and continues to enhance the campus’s mission of becoming a global aeronautics leader.”

K-State Salina is currently accepting applications for the fall 2022 semester for its new Master of Science in aeronautics degree. For more information, click on salina.k-state.edu/academics/degree-options/master-aeronautics.

