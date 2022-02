Only Alpine has yet to reveal its 2022 car, but that doesn’t really tell the story of where we’re at in terms of the Formula 1 launch season. Alfa Romeo won’t launch until after the first test, but its actual car ran at Fiorano this week and provided plenty of actual detail to look at — unlike Red Bull that did launch something last week but it was just an old model of a show car to show off its livery. Williams even did two in one day by using a show car for its launch, and then following it with the actual car on track.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO