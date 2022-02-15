Reports: Eric Bienemy May Be Moving On From Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already lost a key coach this offseason when quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka bolted the Chiefs to become the new offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Mahomes could find himself down another coach, as it’s unclear if offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return for the 2022 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
A longtime NFL head coach will reportedly be taking the 2022 season off, despite getting several offers to coach. Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will be taking the 2022 season off, despite getting many offers to coach in 2022. Fangio was reportedly pursued by several teams for a...
The Vikings are planning to introduce Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their next head coach Thursday, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings had not been permitted to announce that they were hiring O'Connell while the Rams were still playing in the postseason but can do so anytime now that Los Angeles' season has been completed, culminating with its Super Bowl LVI victory.
Mike McDaniel has found his offensive coordinator after interviewing three candidates. Reports are that Los Angeles Chargers’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach, Frank Smith will be the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator. McDaniel has already confirmed that he plans on calling plays, so it’s up to Smith to help craft a game plan each week.
