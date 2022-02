Stuck at home during the pandemic with mountains of stress and no way to relieve it, the obvious choice for many adults was to indulge in alcohol. But a new study shows that while men drank more during the early pandemic months, their drinking then steadily decreased by an average of 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that cutting down on alcohol is overall great for your health, this decrease in drinking is certainly good news. But (you knew the “but” was coming) even in the face of the decline, men felt worse about their drinking — and counterintuitively, self-reported problem drinking was found to be on the rise.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 HOURS AGO