Where in the gospels is slavery actually condemned?That was the question asked during a church court hearing being held to determine whether a University of Cambridge college should remove a memorial to a slave trader.An ecclesiastical court at Jesus College was questioned by the lawyer acting for those opposing removal of a memorial to Tobias Rustat, a 17th century investor in the slave trade, from the college’s chapel.Justin Gau, of Pump Court Chambers, asked: “Where, for example, in the gospels is slavery condemned?”He said St Paul returned a “slave to his master” and added: “What was he doing there?”The college’s...

RELIGION ・ 16 DAYS AGO