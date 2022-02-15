ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Beset in Mucus, Coronavirus Particles Likely Travel Farther Than Once Thought

By Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — A modeling study raises questions about how far respiratory droplets, like those that transmit the virus that causes COVID-19, can travel before becoming harmless. Can the airborne particles that carry the virus remain infectious not just for a few feet but rather more than 200 feet, farther than the...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Can you catch COVID-19 more than once?

Since Omicron has emerged, cases of COVID-19 reinfection are becoming more common. As new waves hit different parts of the world, the risk of reinfection rises. Reinfection refers to someone who had COVID-19 infection, recovered, and then caught it again. Studies found that people who are unvaccinated were twice as likely to be reinfected. This is in comparison to people who had two doses of the vaccine. Additional details can be found here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Burns
Washington Post

10 places vaccinated travelers can go without taking a coronavirus test

After nearly two years of changing rules and guidelines, destinations around the world are loosening travel restrictions for vaccinated visitors by striking testing requirements for entry. Some European countries, such as Denmark, Norway and Sweden, appear to be leading a return to semi-normalcy, doing away with almost all coronavirus restrictions....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Droplets#Particle#Mucus#Newswise#Pnnl
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
FingerLakes1.com

Can you get Omicron more than once?

Growing evidence suggests that Omicron may be able to infect those who have had it before. Lots of anecdotal evidence suggests that the Omicron variant may be reinfecting people. Some think this may signal another shift in the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read more. Stanley Weiss, an epidemiologist at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

‘Capitalizing on skepticism’: How the coronavirus has exposed us once again

After two years of the pandemic, an aspect of the disease remains a stubborn mystery: Why have some places fended off the contagion so much better than others?. America was ranked first, on paper, for being ready for a virus outbreak. When a real pandemic hit, though, we have been among the worst in the world in both infections and deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
Smithonian

New Antarctic Penguin Colonies Discovered Farther South Than Normal

Scientists from Stony Brook University have discovered gentoo penguin colonies on Antarctica’s Andersson Island and on an unexplored archipelago off the Antarctic Peninsula’s northern tip. These are some of the southernmost records for gentoo breeding in the region, per a Greenpeace statement. Until recently, these areas were too...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Programmable polymorphism of a virus-like particle

Virus-like particles (VLPs) have significant potential as artificial vaccines and drug delivery systems. The ability to control their size has wide ranging utility but achieving such controlled polymorphism using a single protein subunit is challenging as it requires altering VLP geometry. Here we achieve size control of MS2 bacteriophage VLPs via insertion of amino acid sequences in an external loop to shift morphology to significantly larger forms. The resulting VLP size and geometry is controlled by altering the length and type of the insert. Cryo electron microscopy structures of the new VLPs, in combination with a kinetic model of their assembly, show that the abundance of wild type (T"‰="‰3), T"‰="‰4, D3 and D5 symmetrical VLPs can be biased in this way. We propose a mechanism whereby the insert leads to a change in the dynamic behavior of the capsid protein dimer, affecting the interconversion between the symmetric and asymmetric conformers and thus determining VLP size and morphology.
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Airborne COVID-19 Particles Remain Infectious for a Longer Time and at Greater Distances than Previously Thought

Small coronavirus respiratory particles can remain moist and airborne for a longer time and at a greater distance than scientists have thought so far. Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimates that droplets encased in mucus could remain moist for up to 30 minutes and travel up to about 200 feet.
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine more likely to be prescribed in Republican counties, study finds

A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy