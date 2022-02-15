ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee Commissioners approve $25 million for Big Carlos Pass Bridge

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwnf8_0eF3ghmB00

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for $25 million in federal funds to assist with the construction of the Big Carlos Pass Bridge.

The replacement of the bridge is a top priority for the Board.

Lee County DOT began a Project Development & Environmental Study in 2016.

The Board approved the recommended 60-foot Vertical Clearance Fixed-Span Bridge alternative on Dec. 18, 2018. The fixed-span bridge is less expensive to build and maintain than a movable bridge.

Developers say the new bridge will be constructed on the Gulf side of the existing bridge, which will remain open during construction.

The roadway configuration will include one travel lane in each direction, bicycle lanes, a six-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of Estero Boulevard, and a 10-foot-wide shared-use path along the south side of Estero Boulevard.

Lee County Department of Transportation plans to start the construction of the Big Carlos Pass Bridge this fiscal year.

The total project costs are an estimated $80.2 million.

Commissioners say the current bridge is safe for motorists.

For more information about the project, go to bigcarlosbridgeproject.com .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Uban Construction#Board
FOX 4 WFTX

Anita Avenue closed till February 28

Anita Avenue , between Gulfstream Boulevard and Aloha Avenue, is under construction for pipe replacement and will be closed till February 28. There will be detour signs to help drivers navigate through the construction but drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and find an alternate route.
TRAFFIC
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy