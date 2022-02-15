ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Adopt Roscoe: Sweet pup in need of forever home

By ABC7 News
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Roscoe, a 7-year-old lab mix, is currently up for adoption at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Roscoe has only been up for adoption for about a week. His previous owner became too sick to be able to care for him.

Roscoe can be a little shy at first but he quickly warms up to people and is very lovable.

Roscoe feels safe when he’s leaning up against you and loves to stand in between your legs. He may not run a marathon with you but he definitely will go on walks and cuddle up to you on the couch.

He’s in great shape and has a lot of spunk left in him. He does well with other dogs as well.

