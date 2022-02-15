Side Dish: A sweet event at the Easton Public Market, a plant-based brunch and more

Chocodiem, one of the original vendors at the Easton Public Market, will be hosting a delicious event on Feb, 25. We have the details. Jennifer Sheehan/The Morning Call/TNS

If you’ve ever been inside the Easton Public Market, you’re likely to know all about Chocodiem.

One of the market’s original vendors, Chocodiem specializes in hand-crafted, Old World-style chocolate truffles.

These truffles are visually arresting and impossibly delicious. But how are they made?

If you ever wondered how fine chocolate is born, you can check out an event at Chocodiem “Cocoa to Cacao: How Do Beans Become Gourmet Truffles,” 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 inside the market, 325 Northampton St. It’s free to attend and free samples will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event is part of this month’s Easton Out Loud, a monthly program in the city that features live music, food, drinks, art exhibits and more. This month’s theme is “For the Love of Food and More.”

Info: https://www.eastonoutloud.com/; https://eastonpublicmarket.com/

Try this

Speaking of Easton, the latest “try this dish” recommendation comes from the State Cafe and Grill.

If you are looking to cut back on meat, eat a plant-based diet or are vegetarian, brunch can sometimes be a challenge. The State Cafe and Grill has some delicious options including the “Peta(Byte) Sandwich.” This sandwich is the opposite of the typical bland, one-note eggs-and-cheese-on-bread sandwich you can get at a lot of places. It has tons of flavor from the caramelized onion, pesto, spinach, and smoked gouda and the seven-grain wheat bread is impeccably fresh.

Why this cafe is so good is that they source as much as they can locally, so the food is all very fresh, as well as creative.

Info: 14-16 S. 5th St. Easton, PA 18042; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Monday. http://www.thestatecafeandgrill.net/

Up next

Mark your calendars: Northampton Area Restaurant Week will be held March 6 to 12. Participating restaurants include: Mattie Strudel Haus (126 W. Main St. Bath); Bean Bath Cafe (2425 Plaza Cour, Bath); The Gin Mill & Grille (1750 Main St., Northampton); Point Phillips Hotel (943 Point Phillips Road, Bath:) and more.