Smartphones and the internet have steadily become more ubiquitous in Latin America over the past two years, helping more of the region’s consumers utilize digital channels to shop, pay and consume media. Latin American shoppers who tried online channels for the first time during the pandemic do not appear to be abandoning them now that brick-and-mortar storefronts are reopening — especially for entertainment. Latin America now has the second fastest-growing digital streaming market in the world, expected to reach a value of $7 billion USD by the end of 2021. Video streaming alone was set to surge 21% by the end of 2021, and audio streaming follows close behind, with a projected 20% year-over-year increase from 2020.

