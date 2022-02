Question: We just want to get into the Aspen market but don’t have the time to go look at homes right now. Should we consider buying a property sight unseen?. Answer: Recently, our Slifer Smith & Frampton team represented both the buyer and seller on a $20 million off-market property. The buyer bought it without a visit and essentially sight unseen, except for Facetime as his tour guide. How was that not an enormous risk? A few things: The buyer was quite familiar with Aspen and had seen a similar property. The buyer was educated on the lack of inventory and market conditions, and the buyer was financially capable of taking the risk. The deal closed smoothly, and both buyer and seller are happy — but this is not always the case.

ASPEN, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO