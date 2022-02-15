ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nine Sandy Hook families settle liability claims with Remington Arms

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Remington Arms on Tuesday settled liability claims with the families of...

740thefan.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Week

The disappointing truth about the Sandy Hook settlement

Nothing makes me more sullen about the state of American self-government than stories connected to the country's epidemic of gun violence. Yes, that even holds for Tuesday's news that nine families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting have reached a $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington Arms. That's good for those long-suffering families. But it's a triumph that likely won't be repeated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Gunmaker Will Pay Up Over Sandy Hook Massacre

Nine families whose loved ones were murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre have settled with Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer whose semiautomatic rifle was used in the 2012 shooting, according to a new court filing. The Waterbury, Connecticut filing, first reported by ABC News, did not reveal any financial terms,...
WATERBURY, CT
Fast Company

Remington becomes America’s first gun manufacturer to be held liable for a mass shooting

Families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached a settlement—the first of its kind—with the company that manufactured the rifle used during the massacre, according to court documents. Remington agreed Tuesday to settle the liability claims of the families of four students and five adults who were among the 26 people killed in 2012 by the gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza. Lanza used a Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle manufactured by Remington, in addition to another handgun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

Opinion: Thinking of buying a gun for self-defense? Don’t do it

During my more than 25 years as an emergency medicine physician, I treated hundreds of patients with gunshot wounds. I treated criminals who shot each other. I treated gun owners who killed their family members in drunken rages. I pronounced dead suicide victims who shot themselves with an easily accessible handgun in their home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remington Arms#Reuters
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: While pulling kids on a sled, man gets threatened

KNOX CO., Ind (WEHT) – On the afternoon of February 6, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the 4000 block of East Fox Run Drive, Vincennes, after it was reported that a male had threatened to shoot another male for riding a four-wheeler and pulling his two children on a sled […]
VINCENNES, IN
Rolling Stone

They Were Convicted of Scamming $18 Million in Covid Relief Loans. Now, the FBI Can’t Find Them

A California real estate broker has fled the authorities rather than reporting to serve prison time for her part in a massive family Covid-loan fraud scheme — making her the third convict in the group of eight to go on the lam.  In Nov. 2020, Tamara Dadyan, then 39, was indicted, along with her husband, his brother, and his brother’s wife, for trying to submit at least 35 fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $5.6 million in Covid relief money meant to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic-driven lockdown.  Several months later, in March 2021, a cousin of Dadyan’s and three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

George Floyd: Officer snaps when asked why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao snapped during testimony on Wednesday when the prosecutor questioned why he didn’t try to stop Derek Chauvin during the murder of George Floyd.Assistant US Attorney LeeAnn Bell pressed Mr Thao under cross-examination about why he didn’t tell Chauvin to get off Mr Floyd as he knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, while the Black man begged for air saying “I can’t breathe”.“I think I would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out,” Mr Thao fired back.Mr Thao, a veteran officer of eight years, was the first of the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two men facing over 65 years in prison for stealing over 100 tools worth nearly $26,000

POCATELLO — Two California men have been arrested and charged with numerous theft-related felonies after police say they stole over 100 power and hand tools worth nearly $26,000 from construction sites in northeast Pocatello. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, and Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca, 20, both of Los Angeles, have each been charged with one felony count of burglary and four counts of felony grand theft by possession of stolen property following a Pocatello police investigation that began to unfold during the early morning hours of...
POCATELLO, ID
Buffalo News

Father and son from WNY plead guilty to Capitol riot charge: 'He wishes he had never gone'

In guilty pleas this week, a father and his son from the Buffalo area admitted entering the U.S. Capitol five minutes after Jan. 6 rioters first breached the Senate wing door. William M. Sywak, 46, of Hamburg, and his son William J. Sywak, 28, of Arcade, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor. They were initially charged with three other counts: knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds; impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
BUFFALO, NY
Salon

Gun-maker slammed for 2.5-pound "children's assault rifle" based on AR-15

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Gun control advocates on Wednesday sharply condemned an Illinois-based company for recently unveiling the JR-15, a long rifle inspired by the AR-15 but marketed for children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy